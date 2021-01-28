We’re not going to pretend to understand the pain.
But Chris Hottinger relives it each time the jury trial for the man accused of causing the wreck that killed her daughter, Raven Morgan, is postponed.
“It’s gut-wrenching. I want closure,” said Hottinger, 52, of Bergton. “When you know the date of the trial is approaching and then they reschedule it, you get that feeling of ‘Here we go again.’ Every time we go back to court, it brings that night of horror up.”
So Hottinger waits for some semblance of closure since the state put the brakes on jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial for Joshua Morgan, no relation, who police says crossed a solid yellow line on Brock Gap Road on Aug. 5, 2019, is now scheduled for March 29.
But who knows?
Thankfully, the state has approved about half the courts in the commonwealth to resume jury trails. However, none are in the Shenandoah Valley. We understand the reason behind the moratorium, but we also understand the frustration of the victims, their families and those accused who await their day in court.
“They have a constitutional right to a speedy and public jury trial,” said defense attorney Aaron Cook. “We aren’t getting those.”
Nobody is getting any closure, nobody is getting justice and everybody has to relive days they would like to soon forget.
“It’s frustrating for victims,” said Nicole Terrell, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office victim witness director. “It revictimizes them every time we have to reset a date. You’re building yourself up to [trial] and then it gets continued.”
We hope the state can find a way to safely allow local jury trials to begin. And soon.
