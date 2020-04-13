Had COVID-19 unleashed its full fury on every region of the United States at once, the situation now would be nearly unmanageable — and much more deadly than we hope will be the case.
Fortunately, the disease is progressing at different stages in different places. Large cities such as New York and New Orleans are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus now. Other regions will experience the epidemic’s peak later.
That makes our American tradition of watching out for our neighbors especially important.
It was recently revealed that the state of Oregon is shipping 140 medical ventilators — life-saving devices for those in the most critical phases of COVID-19 — to New York City.
Health care professionals in New York need the ventilators badly. As of Sunday, there were more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients there.
Oregon, with 1,400 cases on Sunday, is in better shape. Officials there are to be commended for doing what they can to help Oregonians’ neighbors across the continent. We hope those in other states where the virus is just beginning to climb up the left side of the bell curve will emulate them.
At some point, presumably after New York City has begun the recovery process, Oregon may need those ventilators badly.
That is where the federal government, which also has been supplying health care professionals with critical equipment and supplies, comes in. Federal officials should set up a mechanism through which states able to help others can do so as easily as possible — and can get their resources back, usable immediately, when they are needed.
Knowing that will happen will encourage other states to help places where COVID-19 is at its peak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.