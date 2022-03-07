Across the country, states are doing what they can to support Ukraine — and to make Russia feel the consequences of its actions. Ohio, for example, is looking to have the state’s workers’ compensation funds divested of Russian assets.
Indiana’s House passed legislation to block Russian-controlled businesses and nonprofits from acquiring property in the state for one year. Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to require state pension funds to pull investments. Arkansas lawmakers have filed proposals authorizing banks in the state to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs. California lawmakers are introducing legislation to divest public money from Russian state entities.
Other states are terminating state contracts with Russian companies, and announcing they will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms.
And some, including Virginia and West Virginia, are … banning the sale of Russian vodka.
Shutting down the codes for ordering those products is a good thing, and the sentiment is important.
But to put this into perspective, according to Gig Robinson, education and public information official for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, Russian vodka represents a tiny fraction of the vodka that comes into the United States. The Russian share of the market is about 1.3%. France leads with 39%.
The Russian-sourced spirits accounted for $1.2 million in Virginia ABC sales during fiscal year 2021 — a fraction of the $57.9 million generated in the same time frame by Tito’s brand vodka, the top-grossing vodka in the state.
Surely there is more that can be done to hit Russia where it counts and support Ukraine in its hour of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.