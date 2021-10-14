Nearly every day, we learn of a new way in which COVID has affected us. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a new one: obesity.
According to The Ohio Capital Journal, the number of states with high obesity numbers doubled since 2018.
It is important to recognize some of this is part of ongoing pandemic stress eating. We have also been encouraged to have a more sedentary lifestyle: We were told to stay home; gyms were closed; events were canceled, and in many cases, we were told to work and go to school from home.
Some of that may have turned around a bit before the latest wave of the delta variant. But now many are advising caution and events have been canceled. It is possible we won’t be encouraged to get out and about again for a while.
We should all try our best to eat well and remain active as much as we safely can, but also remember to be kind to ourselves. Do a little aerobics in the living room. Or, better yet, head to the many trails we are blessed to be surrounded by in both Shenandoah National Park and George Washington National Forest. Heck, even a walk around the neighborhood can help.
Making progress toward getting fit again is important. But strict diets and monster workouts may not be in the cards just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.