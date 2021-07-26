Temperatures rising into the 90s is nothing new in Virginia and especially here in the Valley, when July begins its slow turn into August.
But even if it’s old hat, it’s still a good time to remind ourselves to stay safe and hydrated no matter what we’re doing outside.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people die in the U.S. each year due to extreme heat. Many more are hit with heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The most at risk are older adults, the very young and people with chronic diseases, according to the CDC, with the main contributors to heat-related illness being obesity, heart disease and alcohol use.
So as summer begins its hot wind-down into fall, be mindful. There’s plenty of time left to enjoy the outdoors, just make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying safe.
And check on your neighbors and loved ones. A simple knock on the door to make sure they’re OK might just be enough.
