As children prepare to make their annual costumed trek throughout the area this weekend, we ask parents to make safety a priority this Halloween.
Following some common-sense rules will ensure a safe and happy Halloween for everyone.
Parents should always accompany young children or make sure an adult or responsible teenager is with them when going door-to-door.
Youngsters should be reminded of a few rules before they go out trick-or-treating, and make sure they carry a flashlight and have reflective material on costumes. Remember, costumes shouldn’t restrict movement. Youngsters should wear masks that don’t restrict vision, and masks shouldn’t be worn when going house to house.
Children always should go house to house in groups, and in rural areas where there aren’t sidewalks, children and adults accompanying them should walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.
Adults must remember that youngsters should not be on streets and only cross streets at intersections.
Also, at the end of the evening when the children return home with bags of candy, parents should inspect the candy, and throw out anything that looks suspicious.
Motorists, too, should exercise extreme caution during trick-or-treat hours. First off, know what those hours are in your neighborhood and drive more slowly to prevent accidents.
Have a safe and happy Halloween.
