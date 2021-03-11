People everywhere are more than ready to get back to “normal,” and with COVID-19 cases on the decline, it seems that may be possible soon.
Unfortunately, we haven’t arrived at that point yet.
Certainly, there is encouraging news: Coronavirus cases and deaths are declining throughout our region and across much of the nation. Governors and health departments are loosening or even lifting restrictions.
It’s also becoming easier to get vaccinated against the illness, and the CDC says fully vaccinated individuals can gather without masks.
These are good signs, but we aren’t out of the woods yet.
Even as the number of COVID-related illnesses and deaths are on the decline here in the United States, a new surge is underway in Europe. Following six weeks of steady declines, the caseload across the continent went up 9% last week. This is due largely to the presence of more contagious variants of the virus. At least three variants have been identified, and all seem to be more easily spread than the original virus.
The variants also have been found in the U.S.
So, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Although we might like to, it is not time to put away our face masks just yet.
We know what needs to be done: wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from other people, and wash your hands frequently.
With the light shining brighter at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, now is not the time to relax.
