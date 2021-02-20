It was good to hear Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson say that, for the most part, our roads remained safe during Thursday’s snow and ice extravaganza. (And here's hoping it was winter’s last breath.)
Going into any weather forecast that includes both snow and its slippery big cousin ice, the main worry is always will people stay home and can they.
Thankfully, drivers on local roads heeded the warnings. Because statewide, it was a different story.
By 4 p.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police aided 225 stuck or disabled vehicles in the commonwealth and responded to 385 traffic crashes.
In the Culpeper Division, which includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, troopers responded to 47 disabled vehicles and 48 crashes.
Hutcheson said it helped that school divisions and many major employers in the area decided to close for the day. It also helped that the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 11-county Staunton District knew what to expect.
Ken Slack, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said crews spent Thursday plowing and treating primary roads and were on rotating 12-hour shifts to keep the roads as clear as possible.
All of that equaled staying safe, and that’s a good thing.
