How fitting that during health worker week (celebrated April 4 through 10), Harrisonburg High School hosted a STEM job fair with an emphasis on the health care fields.
The timing was pure happenstance, but putting the emphasis on health care careers was certainly not.
“It’s a growing field,” said Myron Blosser, Governor’s STEM Academy co-director.
And, on Monday evening at HHS, students got to see plenty of the jobs that could await them once they graduate.
Almost 50 different local career opportunities lined the hall, including representatives from Dynamic Aviation, Shenandoah National Park and Massanutten Technical Center, along with academic programs at James Madison University, the University of Virginia and Eastern Mennonite University.
Abby Fornadel, HHS senior and special events coordinator for the STEM Academy, already plans to study environmental science and policy at Christopher Newport University in the fall. Sophia Yoder, president of the STEM Academy at HHS, will attend the University of Virginia with plans to enroll in medical school.
Already, the STEM program is making a difference with students preparing to enter college. But, wait, there’s more.
“I really hope that [students] see there's a lot of different options after high school, not just college," said Yoder. "You can go to [Massanutten Technical Center] or Blue Ridge [Community College]. ... There are endless options."
Yoder is correct. According to STEM Jobs, there are plenty of careers in the field that don’t require a four-year degree — an important note as the cost of higher education continues to rise. That opens doors for those seeking associate degrees, certification programs and apprenticeships to enter a growing field.
This all makes the first-ever event Monday even more important, and puts the emphasis on its continuation.
