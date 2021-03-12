If you’ve been out to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds as of late with the intention of getting a poke in the arm, you just might have experienced one of the more efficient systems you’ve seen in quite some time. (With all due respect to Chick-fil-A.)
Let’s walk you through how this works. If you’re lucky enough to get an email, phone call or text from the Central Shenandoah Health District to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, after setting your appointment, you arrive at the fairgrounds and park in the dirt.
Don’t let the long line wrapping around the exhibit hall fool you, this isn’t Space Mountain. Eventually, for us it was about 10 minutes, you enter the hall where you’ll wait in another line.
This one moves even quicker. There, your appointment is verified, you’re given an inoculation card (don’t lose it) — the Willy Wonka Golden Ticket of our time — and it’s onto another line that, to be honest, moves even quicker.
That’s where one of the two dozen or so people sitting at tables will hold up their hands, and another official will direct you to that person. Once there, it’s time to hand them the card, roll up your sleeve and get your first vaccine shot. (Or only one, if you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.)
It’s as simple as that. If you have a smartphone, hover it over a QR code, which takes you to a website where your second appointment is made. Smartphone not your thing? No problem, during your 15-minute wait after getting the shot you can simply raise your hand and a nice person, usually with a smile on their face, will make that appointment for you.
That’s it. Time to go home with that Golden Ticket in hand and ready to be part of the ever-growing list of Virginians heading toward the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. (Or at least, that’s the hope.)
Who do we have to thank for that?
How about Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in the county and chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue? He’s done a yeoman’s job making this work.
How about the smorgasbord of health department nurses, EMS, CSHD clerical staff, fire and rescue members and volunteers? They’re there to help. Or, at least we and other residents we talked to think they are.
It’s efficient. If you have your appointment, don’t let the long line sour you. Stick around, get stuck. It’s quick and they’re doing it right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.