It’s no secret that a little outdoor activity can work wonders in terms of our mental and physical well-being. Given the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, it may be safer to seek recreational opportunities outside as well.
“Being in nature can be really good for our mental health. It can help us reduce stress and reduce mental fatigue and improve our mood and self-esteem,” said Eileen Marsal Koch, licensed professional clinical counselor with the office of Counseling and Psychological Services at Ohio University. “Exercising all by itself is a natural anti-depressant that can help people improve their mood. We have feel-good chemicals like serotonin in our brain that gets activated, and when you combine that with being outside it produces even more endorphins so it can boost your mood even more.”
Plenty of colleges have programs that include day trips, overnight trips, weeklong trips and even challenge programs. They are wonderful addition to the opportunities available to students.
But one does not have to be a college student to take advantage of the outdoors, particularly in our region. People of all ages should be looking for ways to enjoy the wonders around us while getting a little exercise and fresh air. A simple walk around the neighborhood will do the trick, if you’ve become one with your couch in recent months.
Colleges are on the right track in encouraging students to get out there and get active. The rest of us should take that cue and do the same.
