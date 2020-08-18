Monday marked the first day of a different kind of Rockingham County Fair. One without rides, one without shows and one that, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, is going back to its stripped-down agriculture roots.
Yeah, we’ll miss wading through the glowing neon and swimming through the sound of music just as much as the next person, but this version of the fair is a good thing.
First off, yes, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and with a fair that saw roughly 80,000 people attend during the course of the week a year ago, tapering it back more than a bit was the right thing to do. So, too, is the 1,000-person limit. You should know the drill by now: maintain social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and don’t head to the fairgrounds if you feel sick.
But it’s also going to be refreshing to see the county fair for exactly what a county fair should be — showing off animals, needleworks and the like in a community with rural roots it strives to maintain.
For one year at least, it’s going to be fun seeing the children showing animals have the spotlight shined on them instead of a country music singer. For one year at least, it’s going to be nice to walk through the exhibit halls and talk to the people who baked the pies, raised those hogs and sheared the sheep.
Here’s hoping that this time next year, the fair looks exactly like it is did before the pandemic struck; being the largest county fair in Virginia is a badge of honor for Rockingham County. But here’s hoping you get a chance to take advantage of a fair stripped to its ag core.
It just might make you smile.
