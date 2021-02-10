You don’t have to look hard to disagree with any politician.
Whether it’s his or her stance on the death penalty, minimum wage, the COVID-19 response or anything, really, disagreements with the decision-makers make the world go around.
Gov. Ralph Northam, certainly, is no different. And there are plenty of things, just like every other elected official, he says or does that makes heads shake and others nod.
But it’s tough to disagree with Northam when, on Friday, he starts his talk about granting students an in-person learning option by giving those students the credit they deserve.
It’s been tough, is basically what he said, and the children of Virginia’s schools have rolled with the punches. In school districts throughout the state, it’s been a roller-coaster fall and winter. While here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, it’s been a slow buildup that, hopefully, will eventually turn back into in-person learning, other areas haven’t been so lucky.
Across the commonwealth, students were called back to buildings only to be sent back home weeks and days later as COVID-19 cases have fluxed. That kind of change can be stressful for creature-of-habit adults, let alone the growing, developing minds and emotions of youngsters.
Yes, students of all ages have shown their strength, but for too many the whole ordeal has wreaked havoc. The Society for Research in Child Development says that adolescents depend on the friends they have to maintain a semblance of self-worth. Those same friends help their fellow students manage anxiety and depression.
Taking that all away and putting those classroom friendships into an internet setting just isn’t the same.
A survey of 3,300 high school students by America’s Promise Alliance found that nearly one-third reported feeling unhappy or depressed in recent months. Not even social media is really helping those students feel connected during these times.
In Las Vegas, 18 students died by suicide in December, forcing the hand of Clark County (Nev.) school superintendent to open the classrooms. Thank heavens that hasn’t been the case locally, though it shouldn’t be the case anywhere.
Too often adults assume kids have it easy, forgetting what it was like to depend on classmates as confidants, as those shoulders to lean on, as the people who get exactly what they’re going through because they, too, are going through the same things.
So, stay strong students. Check in with each other; don’t be afraid to talk to anybody about what’s going through your mind. And, hopefully, as school officials figure out ways to make sure students who fell behind in the classroom get caught up, they won’t forget about the ones who fell behind emotionally as well.
That should be something we can all agree on.
