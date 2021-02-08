President Joe Biden’s pick for Veterans Affairs secretary, Denis McDonough, has his work cut out for him — especially in West Virginia.
In fact, he might wonder what in the world has been going on in the Mountain State, after former night shift nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit an eighth at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg, and now former doctor Jonathan Yates has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he molested and violated the civil rights of three patients at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
Given the atrocities in both Clarksburg and Beckley, McDonough might want to put together a team to play a more focused supervisory role for problem facilities. It sounds as though on-site supervisors would benefit from more than just “retraining.”
There are 9 million veterans relying on Veterans Affairs in this country. They deserve better than to be worried the VA is not doing enough to protect them.
