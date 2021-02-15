Harrisonburg City Council should take some notes from the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors' playbook.
Last week, board members told Jeffrey Newton, superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail, that they want a tour before making a decision on the proposed renovation and expansion of the overcrowded Augusta County facility.
“It's better to have eyes on things and get a sense of things,” Supervisor Bill Kyger said.
“I think I need to see it so I can be more confident with what I will be asked to make here.”
Meanwhile, City Council members have either been opposed or, at the very least, reluctant to pursue the project. That's all good and well, if any of them have toured it recently.
If so, they can tell us why it's not necessary. If not, they should see about getting in on the Board of Supervisors' tour.
It's not up to only the city and county. Four of the five jail authority member localities must vote on a plan for it to move to the next bureaucratic level. Waynesboro officials have also expressed reluctance. (The other two members being Augusta County and Staunton.)
Maybe expansion of Middle River is the right move. Maybe it's not.
Regardless, the people making the decision should see the situation on the ground with their own eyes before taking it to a vote. In fact, it would be irresponsible to not.
