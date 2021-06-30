Engagement is the name of the game for the new president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
Chris Quinn, who started in his new position in April and arrived to the area last month, is on a listening tour to find out what stakeholders have to say.
As he said, it’s a good start for someone with no previous connections to the area or involvement with the organization he now leads.
“For me, being the new guy, a good starting point is to get out there and see what other issues are out there and we can get involved in,” Quinn said.
He seems to have keyed on two key issues so far: housing affordability and school quality, which have been central to recent discussions among local government officials.
His credentials show he’s qualified for the job. He’s got bachelor’s and master’s from the University of South Carolina and Suffolk University, respectively, in political science, and experience with trade associations and government affairs groups in Washington, D.C., and most recently leading government affairs for the Jacksonville, Fla., Chamber of Commerce.
Resumes aside, he seems to understand the organization’s role as a business advocacy group, and how that means bringing everyone to the table, even if there’s disagreement among members.
“I want people to say, ‘That’s our and that’s my chamber,’” he said. “And we’re representing everybody.”
All that’s to say, we wish good luck to Chris in his new endeavor. If he succeeds, our businesses and community at large succeed.
