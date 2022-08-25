As students return to college campuses for the semester, the timing could not be more perfect for the sentencing of Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn last week on charges related to the hazing death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz in March 2021.
Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, and Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, were each sentenced to six weeks in jail for their roles in Foltz’s death after a Pi Kappa Alpha initiation event at Bowling Green State University.
What happened to Foltz could happen to anyone; and it is essential parents talk to their students (particularly freshmen) about the dangers of binge-drinking and giving in to hazing pressures. It should also be weighing upon the consciences of those higher up in the fraternities and sororities at which so many of these dangerous activities take place. They must impress upon those still in college how absolutely worthless and dangerous these “traditional” hazing practices are; and that such activity will not be tolerated.
Now is not the time to be laughing and commiserating. Now is the time to set an example.
Henricksen and Krinn were among those who convinced Foltz it was necessary for him to drink an entire bottle of alcohol. Pi Kappa Alpha “brothers” then dumped him at his apartment, where a roommate found him. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.
Foltz’s parents called those fraternity members’ actions “cruel, senseless, and destructive — to their lives and ours.”
Parents, arm your college students with the tools they need to defend themselves against hazing pressures; and remind those who might be in a position to do the hazing that they must be better than that. Universities and national “Greek” organizations must institute zero tolerance policies against such behavior.
No one should die because they wanted to belong. To perpetuate such a perverse tradition is, indeed, criminal and deadly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.