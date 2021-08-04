Virginia parents caught off-guard by the rapidly approaching start of school will be glad to know the state is giving them a little help with back-to-school shopping this weekend. From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, some school necessities will be sales-tax-free.
The sales tax holiday gives families a little break — although once shoppers add up the cost of items such as laptops, tablets and sports equipment, it might not seem so little — on items families must purchase about this time each summer. Several years ago, the state also lumped in emergency preparedness purchases and energy efficient appliances.
Sales-tax-exempted items include: certain clothing with a purchase price of $100 or less; certain school supplies with a purchase price of $20 or less; portable generators costing $1,000 or less; certain Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use costing $2,500 or less. More information is available on the Virginia Department of Taxation website.
Kudos to those who arranged for this opportunity for families to save a little money on what they’ll need to give their children the best start possible to this school year, and in the case of an emergency.
