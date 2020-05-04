Here’s something you probably wish you heard more of these days: We are lucky.
Good teachers are not hard to come by in our community.
That’s why it’s bittersweet when one of the great ones decides to retire.
Mary Faith Fawley shares something with our high school seniors in that her last year at school was unexpectedly cut short.
After 44 years in education, she had already decided she would move to the next chapter in her life once this academic year ended.
Then, the pandemic ensured she wouldn’t — for now, at least — see her students, the last crop of future leaders she had taken her turn to water in the third grade at Blue Ridge Christian School.
“I’m missing the children in the classroom, but it’s almost like it’s getting me ready for retirement,” she said.
We are sure the children miss her, too. Some of them are the children of children she taught in her early days in education.
The good news is she stuck around for as long as she did. And that’s why it’s bittersweet. Mary will be missed, but she has more than earned the right to do whatever she chooses to do next.
