Our weekly Hometown series began last month in the Daily News-Record.
The series, which runs Fridays through April, spotlights the communities in our coverage area and highlights the people, businesses, organizations and other things that make each one unique.
In the past, we told the story of the little library that could in Stanley, which has had a renaissance since funding cuts shut its doors in September 2010; delved into the history of Joseph Funk and his family of singers in Singers Glen; and even set out to answer the question of why McGaheysville is pronounced the way it is.
So far, we've explored Luray, Weyers Cave/Verona, Bridgewater and Elkton. Yes, there’s much more to come.
Each community is filled with interesting stories, and we would like our readers to help us find some that may have gone untold.
We want to know your stories. We want to tell your stories. Send ideas to Editor Jim Sacco at jsacco@dnronline.com.
And don’t forget to check out the series each Friday.
