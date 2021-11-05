People like Geraldine Eaton are important.
Of course, asking someone to volunteer at their local polls for over 40 years, like the 85-year-old has done in the Edom precinct, is a mighty big ask. But, it’s poll workers like Eaton who play a pivotal role to make sure your vote does, indeed, count.
And in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg there were plenty of votes cast.
Turnout for the Tuesday gubernatorial election was the highest the state has seen since 1997. Nearly 55% of the 5.9 million registered voters lodged a ballot, and the GOP emerged as the big winner two years after Democrats took total control of the General Assembly with outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in the Executive Mansion.
In Rockingham County, nearly 35,500 of the 55,258 registered voters voted on or before Election Day, according to unofficial results. In the city, 11,286 of the 25,983 registered voters cast their ballots on or before Tuesday.
Of course, there are still mail-ins and provisionals to go. But that’s not really the point here.
The point is, it’s people like Eaton who make your trip to the polls go smoothly. For hours, they sat at tables Tuesday directing you where to go, what to do and gave you those coveted stickers we all love to take photos of and post to social media.
People like Eaton, who at 40-plus years of smiles and warm welcomes may be the outlier when it comes to time serving you, make the trip go smoothly.
