Today, on the front page, you hopefully read about John Zirkle — an 80-year-old Elkton man who donates 50% of the proceeds from his Christmas tree farm to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Today, on the front page, you hopefully read about how Zirkle, a friendly fellow who twice walked into our office just to “chew the fat” about this and that, has his own struggles. The struggle of battling cancers, the struggle of losing his wife to that terrible, please-find-a-cure now disease that plucks away loved ones like needles off a pine tree.
Yet there’s Zirkle, sitting in a chair in downtown Harrisonburg smiling as he talks about his tree farm. Fidgeting a bit in his seat when he talks about his cancer and looking you right in the eyes when he talks about those kids he visited when he was invited to Memphis, Tenn., because, of all the things he’s already done to help children battling the same foe he is, he also wrote St. Jude into his last will and testament.
Yes, we’re hoping you read that. And, if you haven’t, may we recommend you do so?
People like Zirkle are, thankfully, more common than we at times are led to believe. Twenty-four hour cable news stations make it easy to think this whole world is indeed on fire.
Nah, let’s take today to believe it isn’t. Let’s take today, the night before we gather around the table, hopefully, with our loved ones, to douse whatever flames people would lead you to believe are raging.
Nobody asks the faceless, nameless editorial boards at newspapers what they’re thankful for these days. And, you know what, who cares?
But indulge us for this moment. Because, if were asked, we’d say we’re thankful for you.
We’re thankful for everybody who does right in this at-times crazy world.
We’re thankful for people like John Zirkle. You know, the guy on the front page.
Good editorial. Hear warming story.
