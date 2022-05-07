Thanks for being there.
Thanks for being the rock.
Thanks for being that shoulder to cry on, that strong person when life threw us curveballs and we needed that bit of help getting through.
Thanks for understanding our struggles.
Thanks for guiding us through them.
Thanks for the unconditional love.
Thanks for molding us into the adults we are today or the adults we will become.
Thanks for being our homework helper, our bedtime reader, our pat-on-header.
Thanks for understanding when we forgot to call, when we couldn’t make it home in time for dinner or when, in our youthful boneheadedness, we butted heads with you.
Thanks for forgiving us.
Thanks for taking us back.
Thanks for letting us go.
Thanks for always, no matter the situation, being there.
Thanks, Mom.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of you.
