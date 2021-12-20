On Friday, inside the Elks Lodge on Harrisonburg’s Main Street, too many volunteers to count cycled in and out of line, packing boxes, grabbing boxes and stacking boxes up against a wall.
Rinse, repeat, smile.
On Saturday, Elks Lodge No. 450 took those boxes — 360 to be precise — to families in need in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and West Virginia. And while nobody at the lodge knew exactly how long the organization has been doing this, some of the older members guessed at least 75 years.
Bravo to the Elks Lodge and those people who worked into the night Friday.
And bravo to any and all local organizations that do what they can, take time out of their schedules and money out of their own pockets to put food on the table and gifts under the tree of families who don’t have the means to do so.
Christmastime, and the holidays in general, are supposed to be a time of celebration and caring. Not forgetting to do the latter while we engage in the former is important.
So another bravo to the Elks Lodge, which on Friday reminded us.
