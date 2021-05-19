At its bare minimum, a neighbor is someone who lives right next door, across the street and maybe two doors down.
At its best, a neighbor is someone who jumps to your aid, puts clothes on a naked body, food in an empty stomach and provides a smile when one is needed.
So let it be known that the François family of Keezletown is surrounded by the best neighbors, people who rushed to the family of five’s aid after a May 5 fire gutted the Indian Trail Road house they called home for the past five years. To be honest, it was more than a home, it was a project of love, with husband and father Jean François rehabbing the once-abandoned structure into something his family could call its own.
“We put a lot of love into it,” he said.
Thankfully, he has neighbors like Hannah Johnson, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family's necessities and to help rebuild the home.
Thankfully, the François family has neighbors like David Curtain, who heard about the fire while he was at work and immediately thought of ways he could help.
“I was devastated,” Curtain said, adding his wife brought the family shoes and they ordered pizza from Vito’s for the family. “I wanted to think of anything I could do to help. I’m sure if our house burned down, they’d come and do the same for us.”
Thankfully, nobody was injured, and Jean François said he plans to rebuild his family’s home piece by piece.
Thankfully, the Haitian family had the best kind of neighbors.
“I want to thank everyone in the community. … It’s unbelievable,” said Carole François. “They look at us like God’s creation. They didn’t see us as being different than them.”
