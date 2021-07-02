Over the course of a three-story series that ended Thursday, reporters Jessica Wetzler and Ian Munro took a look at our area’s Century Farms.
What they found were stories that spanned the spectrum from those willing to make changes to keep their Century Farm status to those who face an uncertain future when it comes to their land’s legacy.
What are Century Farms? Since 1997, Virginia has recognized them through a program overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are three qualifications to earn that distinction: The farm must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years, lived on or farmed by a descendant of the original owner and make more than $2,500 annually from the sale of farm products.
Out of 103 counties in the commonwealth, Rockingham County has the third highest number, trailing Southampton’s 97 and 59 in Augusta.
However, the sad reality is the future of some of Rockingham’s 56 certified Century Farms is murky.
“I think if there are 56 now, there is a real possibility it could drop to half that,” says Dale Gardner, former president of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association and farm and land specialist with Lee & Associates real estate firm.
The fact is that farmers are not getting any younger — their average age rose to 57.5 in 2017, an increase of 1.2 years from 2012, according to data from the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture. And those aging farmers are now facing a similar dilemma as those before them: Who’s next in line to take over?
Farmers like Steve Funkhouser are right in the middle of it all, wondering if his two children will decide to take over his McGaheysville land. It’s the same decision he mulled years ago when deciding to work the land for his father.
People like Jack Yancey, the 11th-generation farmer of Melrose Caverns and Harrison Farmstead, view it as a sacred duty to keep the land in the family’s hands.
“It’s not an option — it’s a responsibility,” he said. “It’s a duty.”
Then there’s G.T. “Gator” Hopkins and his Century Farm, Cave Hill Farm in McGaheysville, who diversified his farm’s revenue stream, becoming the home base for a brewery, construction and fabrication operation, and bed-and-breakfast, all the while keeping a close eye on the future of how solar panels and hemp production can come into play.
We understand that can’t be an easy decision, and for those people who had to make that decision, which were highlighted in Thursday’s final article, it was gut-wrenching. One of those who had to sell his Century Farm put it succinctly and eloquently.
“That just means it’s been around for a long time,” says DJ Myers. “It’s every generation that put everything they had into it. That’s what makes a Century Farm. The dirt’s the dirt and we the century farmers are nothing but multigenerational caregivers to the earth.”
The ground, that agricultural land, is indeed the most important part. And as long as it stays that way — providing its bounty — Century Farm or not, we’ll be better for it.
