Today at noon, the little team that could will be playing against No. 1 Oklahoma in its first Softball College World Series appearance in program history.
That team, of course, is James Madison.
Here’s the deal, the Dukes have been a player on the national scene after making three Super Regional appearances in the last five NCAA Tournaments, but they’re no Power 5 program. So, let’s call this JMU squad exactly what it is: The Cinderella Story.
Hey, if the slipper fits.
But as the Dukes have taken down some of the bigger names in college softball this postseason, they’ve also garnered plenty of national attention. Softball royalty (Jennie Finch), ESPN personalities (Maria Taylor) and some pretty big names in the National Football League, including Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, have jumped on the James Madison bandwagon.
However, we locals have always been in the know, evident by packed pre-COVID stands and the line of folding chairs along High Street beyond the outfield wall when the Dukes play in Harrisonburg. There’s also this fact surrounding the team: JMU has been a Top 25 staple for years and, in normal seasons, went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest programs in the country.
Once Colonial Athletic Association play began, nobody could touch the Dukes. They were overpowering.
They‘ve also had a local flavor. This year is no different, with former Page County star Kate Gordon the team’s biggest bat.
This road that starts today won’t be easy. Oklahoma is No. 1 for a reason — it’s scary good.
But it’s tough not to think of Lynsey Meeks, all 4-foot-11 of her, turning toward the JMU dugout and flexing her arms after slapping a triple in the win that sent James Madison to Oklahoma City for the big show.
That’s where the little team that could maybe, just maybe, might.
