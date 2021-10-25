While there is a lot on everyone’s minds right now, we can add one more to the list: a blood supply shortage.
The American Red Cross sounded the alarm recently that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Saying the organization is at its lowest post-summer blood inventory level since 2015, it is encouraging those of all blood types, but especially Type O, to make donations now. There has been less than a day’s supply of certain types in recent weeks, and O has been even less over the last month.
Those who donate through October will get a coupon for a $5 e-gift card for a merchant of his or her choice. But we shouldn’t need gift cards to entice us to do the right thing. Giving blood and knowing that doing so could save a life should be enough. Make an appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors can also save time by completing questionnaires through Rapid Pass at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
