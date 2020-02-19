There's only one Red Front.
That's a curious thing to say, considering the moves the Garber family's market has made throughout our community since it first opened in 1905 before setting up on Chicago Avenue in 1958. But we all know what it really means.
On Thursday, the rumors were confirmed that the longtime Harrisonburg supermarket staple was going to shut its doors. In Saturday's paper, we introduced you to some of the ultras who worked their hearts and souls out for the Garber family, and met plenty of people who will miss what is more than just a business for sloshing dollars and cents from one pocket to another.
It's Red Front.
It's where our children applied for first jobs, where we ran from the park for a hot dog as children, where perhaps our friends, family and neighbors were able to get the last thing they needed to round out a vaulted, passed-down recipe.
Peggy and Ted Hott met behind the deli counter at Red Front roughly 35 years ago, spoke about working 80-hour work weeks. They married and still are together 28 years later. Some things never spoil.
The Garbers themselves working to make it a business for everybody, whether an employee or shopper.
The list of praise could and should go on and on.
Our storied local markets are dying. Last year saw a veritable massacre as we lost first the Harris family's Weyers Cave Super Save, then the Sullivans' Shenandoah Grocery, and then the Burkholders' operation as Broadway Supermarket closed. Plus, this is the second longtime business obituary we're writing in less than a week after Jess' Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg locked it doors for the last time.
Much like Jess', this one hurts as well.
When Red Front shuts its doors, and the Garbers lock up for the final time, it will close a book on 245 years of local grocery business when combined with the experiences of the other local families and their grocery traditions.
As the time ticks on and the city continues to change, its important to remember not all changes are bad, but not all new things are good simply for their newness.
We'll all miss the radio jingles, and we don't have to even hum it for it to already be playing in your head.
"Values you can rely on ... "
You know the rest.
Thanks again Red Front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.