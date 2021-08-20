On Tuesday, public school students in Harrisonburg returned to the classroom en masse. Buildings open, teachers relieved and smiles abound.
On Monday, Rockingham County students do the same.
Hopefully, this means the end to back-and-forth school board meetings where emotions ran high over mask-wearing and schools can get back to the business of what they should be doing — educating our children.
Because, in the end, that is the most important part of what school systems do. It’s also our fervent hope that our local school systems can do it safely.
Make no mistake, across our country the numbers of COVID-19’s delta variant continue to rise and no matter how dangerous you think the variant is or isn’t, the fact of the matter is if numbers continue to go up, Virginia and local school boards are going to take action. That could mean sending students back home to remote learning.
Thankfully, after going almost a full year of remote learning, such a move won’t send school systems into a scramble. They’ve already been there and done that.
Of course, we hope that doesn’t happen. But the possibility is out there.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year is that we never expect any agreement between the two sides over how to handle a pandemic. Call it resignation, call it “whateverism,” call it what you want.
But our children should be in the schools, and keeping them in the buildings is out of their hands. Those are decisions based on the actions of adults.
We hope those actions have been and continue to be the right ones.
