When that small mall on Miller Circle was leveled due to a gas explosion that rocked Harrisonburg, you might have missed some of the good things that went down amid the destruction.
As first responders worked the scene, hosing down the smoldering rubble on an unseasonably warm October day, the Salvation Army set up a truck and handed out food and drinks to the firefighters, police officers and other rescue personnel when they were able to take a break.
If you were out there, you saw one of the things that the Salvation Army does. It was a treat, since most of the good things the organization does fly under the radar. To put it simply, if you don’t need it, you probably don’t see it.
And that's what makes the Salvation Army so important — the work it does to keep the community fed, housed, clothed and generally taken care of. And that, in turn, makes the organization’s red kettle drive so important. So maybe it’s time we should feel a bit disheartened that, so close to Christmas, our local Salvation Army is staring at a major fundraising shortfall.
It’s really not anybody’s fault. If we learned one thing from this horrid COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that we’ve all had to cinch our financial belts a bit. Compared to this time last year, the local branch’s red kettle campaign is short $40,446.
That’s not good.
Director of Development Ashley Gordon-Becker said volunteers usually ring bells for donations six days a week, but the lack of volunteers sliced the ringing days in half and the online fundraising platform hasn’t been much of a salve.
As of Tuesday, the online kettle collection has only seen $885 raised of its $50,000 goal.
“We do tend to get more donations the last week or so, but we’re not even halfway to our goal, and this is the money we use to support all our programs throughout the year,” she said.
With just a week left until the Christmas Eve end of the drive, we hope things get turned around, and there is still time.
Kettles will be stationed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to Christmas outside of the ABC store next to Martin’s Foods, inside Valley Mall at the Belk Court and J.C. Penney Court, Kroger, Walmart Burgess Road Market Door, Dayton Market, Shenandoah Heritage Market, Bridgewater Foods, Walmart on Va. 42 Market Door and Food Lion in Timberville.
To find your local Salvation Army’s virtual red kettle or register to ring the bell, go to registertoring.com and enter your ZIP code.
It’s a tough ask right now, but if you could only see what the Salvation Army does like we did on that smoky October day along Miller Circle, you might find some loose change somewhere to drop into the red kettle.
Our community will be better for it.
