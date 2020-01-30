Though only one week long, the Rockingham County Fair is more than seven days in August each year.
Planning for this year's started not long after last year's ended.
The civic organizations, volunteers and businesses that bring it all together deserve credit for all they do. They give their time, money, hearts and probably more than most of us will ever know.
But the Rockingham County Fair wouldn't be the Rockingham County Fair without its stars.
Stay seated, Jason Aldean.
We are, of course, talking about the members of 4-H and FFA and their families who carry on the tradition of an agricultural fair that is, unfortunately, a dying one these days.
Elsewhere, anyway.
Thankfully, it's alive and well here, though in need of a little help.
Last week, the fair hosted an event to raise money for a new barn that would host its show ring.
"It's hot. It's dusty. You can't move air, no matter how many fans you put up - you're blowing hot, dusty air," general manager Rebecca Holloway said of the building fair officials plan to replace.
Holloway, who grew up showing animals at the fair and whose children did the same, knows it as well as anyone else.
From the young:
"Ensuring the buyers have a great experience will keep our program going strong," said Katie Payne, an FFA member who has spent over nine years raising and showing livestock at the fair.
To the not-so-young:
"Fifty years ago, my wife and I showed cattle on the old fairgrounds. Twenty years ago, my kids were showing here on the fairgrounds. I got grandkids that are going to be showing this coming fair," Donnie Liskey, past president of the Rockingham County Fair Association, said. "I've been on the buyers committee and on the board for 15 years, and every year I get buyers and parents that come up and say, 'Can we do something to improve the show ring and ventilation?' This is our opportunity to improve the facility."
The opportunity is there. Hopefully, we set an example the Liskeys, Holloways and Paynes of tomorrow, 20 years, and 50 years from now will be proud to follow.
