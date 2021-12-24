We can't imagine too many 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds are cracking open a newspaper and heading straight to the Forum page to get their latest hot take on what the Build Better Back plan means to them. So, we're pretty sure this story isn't going to ruin any pre-Christmas fun.
Or at least that's the hope. (And if you do have a pretty precocious kid holding this paper, don't let them ready any further!)
But, come this time of year, it's tough not to think back to that moment when some of us realized that maybe, just maybe, Santa Claus wasn't real and maybe, just maybe, it was mom and dad throwing those presents under the tree once we were all tuckered out.
Oh, and what a moment it was. When your dad looked at mom and mouthed, "Where did you find that?" over whatever the hot-present-come-lately was at the time, and us, as kids, realizing in dismay that maybe that one kid at school was right.
Oh, the dreams were crushed.
Then something funny happened after dinner amid the coffee and desserts. The subject was talked about, and someone pointed to their heart and said whatever it was you believed Santa Claus was — kind old soul, generous grandfather, mythical deliveryman of toys — and he still was, right there, in your heart.
Man, moms sure have a way of making sense to even the youngest of minds. And it wasn't until years later that we truly realized what she meant. She meant it all, everything about Christmas. She meant the shopping, she meant the lights at the mall and along every street. She meant singing at church, then cooking and she certainly meant the whole family coming together to sit around and be merry with each other. She meant the end of any hard feelings, when everybody stopped bickering about whatever it was and hugged it out.
She meant the whole darn feel of it.
Thankfully, that's something some of us will never lose, and we hope you never lose it, too. Every Dec. 25, it truly can be the "most wonderful time of the year."
There's a catch, though. It's up to all of us to make it that way and there's another catch — in this crazy divisive world, it's up to all of us to keep that Christmas spirit going all year long.
That's not too much to ask.
