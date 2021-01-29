We’re happy to hear that Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged Virginians’ frustrations with having to coordinate with local health districts to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Who wouldn’t be?
After all, it hasn’t been the smoothest of rollouts in the state. And, in the past week, we’ve detailed the issues with news stories and right here in this editorial space. Setting up an online portal, having those who qualify send emails and not having a phone line wasn’t the smartest way to start things.
Not when the bulk of people in the phases so far are those over the age of 65, who might not have the internet thanks to fixed incomes or might not be as internet savvy as most.
But no need to rehash those problems — and the lack of rural broadband in the Shenandoah Valley — right now. Though we’re sure to revisit them again, and soon if Northam’s plan to establish a single, statewide system for vaccine registrations falters.
We have hope, however, that it won’t.
Acknowledging the problem is usually the first step in setting it straight, though some may shudder at the mere thought of the government handling such a massive rollout and now trying to fix its failures. But what also needs to be acknowledged here is the lack of needles entering arms.
As of Wednesday, Virginia has doled out nearly 595,000 doses of the vaccine to residents. Yet, our state is ranked 37th for vaccines administered, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, with only 50.74% of doses received getting used.
This is unacceptable.
“My message to hospitals is this: There’s no excuse for first doses to be sitting there unused. Get them out and get them into arms now,” Northam said.
Let’s hope hospitals heed Northam’s call. And let’s hope that Northam and the Virginia Department of Health continue to fix the faults after heeding ours.
