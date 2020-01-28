THUMBS-UP: We read all the reports about the small fringe groups that were planning on attending last week’s Lobby Day rally at the Capitol in Richmond. So much so that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency ahead of the Second Amendment rally.
In the end, the rally, which included plenty of residents from Rockingham County and its environs, was a peaceful one. Speakers spoke. Voices were heard and a rally that centered around the Second Amendment showcased all the good things about the First Amendment.
THUMBS-UP: While our story earlier this month told the tale of the drop in soybean production on the local, state and national level (a 23% drop in Virginia compared to 2018), it also showcased the roll-with-the-punches mentality of farmers, like those in Rockingham County, when soy prices drop.
Wes Marshall, of Weyers Cave, shifted some of his soybean production in 2018 to corn during 2019 and others across the state followed suit with differing crops.
Here’s hoping the agreement with China, which includes $40 billion worth of American agricultural exports in 2020, includes soybeans.
THUMBS-UP: A local couple turned their personal tragedy into a touching homage to their daughter, who died in 2007 less than a day after being born. Regina Cyzick-Harlow, and her husband, Lew Harlow, started the Sadie Rose Foundation in 2008 to help other parents suffering the loss of a child.
Our story on Jan. 21 reported on the hiring of Vonda Driver as its new executive director, replacing Cyzick-Harlow, who led the organization since its inception. The goal is for Driver’s position to become full time and to expand the foundation’s mission to help not just grieving parents, but also those suffering from the loss of other family members or loved ones.
THUMBS-DOWN: Lead-footed drivers should head to Eastside Speedway and stop bothering residents of Bridgewater’s Oakwood Drive.
Barbara Penny, a Bridgewater resident for 16 years, asked Town Council on Jan. 14 to consider placing flashing speed signs along Oakwood, where she said drivers sometimes reach speeds of 50 mph.
