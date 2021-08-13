While falling down an online video hole over the weekend, we found the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue YouTube page.
And, boy, are we glad we did.
Sure, it’s filled with some cool action videos from the Central Shenandoah Valley Regional Fire Academy and some Camp LIT videos, but the smile-makers here are the videos of fire and rescue personnel reading various children’s books.
They have Curious George, Hamsters Don’t Fight Firefighters, Clifford The Firehouse Dog and several others. And it’s all done with a hint of whimsy by those who run into burning buildings to save lives while sitting in front of a fire engine or rescue mobile.
In this crazy world, this find made us smile. So, we thought we’d share.
You can find them at the link https://www.youtube.com/user/faa51369/videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.