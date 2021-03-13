With springing forward taking place on your clocks this weekend, it’s an important time to remember about a crucial thing your home should have in multiple places throughout — smoke detectors.
The adage about using the two time changes to replace the battery is a good one to go by. Too often, too many people forget. Too often, too many people pay the price, either by losing their home to a fire or their lives.
Just ask Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia, who after a late-December fire in the city, reiterated the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes, and recommended one in every sleeping area, hallway and living area. But not in the kitchen, where smoke from everyday cooking can set them off, which leads to the mistake of taking the battery out.
“Smoke alarms are critical,” Tobia said, “because they provide residents with the time necessary to escape.”
City residents have a good tool to keep their homes' detectors up to speed — Tobia’s department.
City residents can call the fire department’s headquarters at 540-432-7703 during normal business hours, or stop by any of the city’s four fire stations, to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes, he said.
“For a very long time, the fire department has had a campaign to give free smoke alarms to anybody in the city who needs one,” Tobia said.
This leaves no excuse for not having working ones in your home.
