We can’t wait to see them spell.
No, this isn’t hyperbole; we’re honestly excited to see how the 20 participants in this year’s Rockingham Ruritan Spelling Bee do in front of a crowd at Skyline Middle School starting at 11 a.m. today.
Will there be nerves? Of course.
Will there be some sweat? We’re guessing.
Will there be smiles, laughs and tears? Hey, this is a competition with a big prize on the line — a trip to Washington, D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee — so we’ll assume yes.
Let’s be honest here. Much like sports, academic competitions provide just as many thrills for both those watching and for those players taking part. Basketball isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat can be felt in other competitive aspects of life. The Spelling Bee is no different.
All you have to do is watch the Scripps event on TV year in and year out to see how serious this business is to the spellers. They ask for definitions and sentence-usage of words that most of us can’t use on our smartest of days without reaching for a T-h-e-s-a-u-r-u-s. Nope, this isn’t going to be easy.
But the prize? Oh boy, that prize. The chance to go up against the best the country has to offer. The opportunity to see “Thomas Harrison” or “Page County Middle” or “Eastern Mennonite” flashed on the screen while watching ESPN. The opportunity for a whole county and region to beam with pride.
No pressure, right kids?
Here’s hoping friends, family and well-wishers pack that auditorium — much like they would a gym for the ongoing state basketball tournaments — for this event.
We can’t wait to see who the winner is, and we’d love to see them on the big screen at the big event in May.
And that’s no p-r-e-v-a-r-i-c-a-t-i-o-n.
