In the Daily News-Record's Best of the Valley contest, readers have the last word.
For years, Shenandoah Valley residents have looked forward to voting in the Best of the Valley contest to support their favorite local businesses, organizations, people and attractions. It's the biggest contest of its kind in the region, and we're proud to host it as a way to recognize the places and people that make this region special.
In 2021 we made the contest bigger and better than ever, to provide even more visibility to Shenandoah Valley businesses and organizations. Again, this year there will be interaction with the voter and the nominated businesses. You will be able to share your votes with friends to help your favorite business become the Best of the Valley.
Beginning today you can start nominating the business that you support all year. Enter your nominations at www.dnronline.com/BOV.
