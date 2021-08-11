As guidelines for stemming the spread of COVID-19 were handed down last year, one of the first steps hospitals — including Sentara RMH Medical Center — took was to reduce the number of in-person visits and elective procedures. For many, that included tests and screenings.
It is time to get back on track, however, and a couple of national nonprofits are working to remind residents to schedule those delayed screenings. CancerCare and the Community Oncology Alliance are using the “Time to Screen” campaign to educate and provide resources for adults looking to schedule screenings for breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung and skin cancers.
According to the Community Oncology Alliance, cancer screenings across Virginia plummeted nearly 85% at the height of the pandemic.
“It’s important for anyone who may have missed a screening to call their doctor and schedule today,” said Jenn Downs, a Sentara spokesperson. “Screenings are the best way to help detect cancer early and can save lives. As a reminder, Sentara RMH is still following strict safety protocols surrounding COVID-19 to ensure everyone who is in our care is safe.”
Of course, your own doctor can help, too, and might be glad for the opportunity to ask when you are going to schedule that checkup you’ve been putting off as well.
“Early cancer detection may save lives. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s time for Ohioans to schedule their regular cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies,” said Dr. Randy Broun, member of COA’s board of directors and practice member at Oncology Hematology Care Inc. in Cincinnati. “Adults, especially those over the age of 40, should visit TimeToScreen.org for help finding free or low-cost cancer screening options. Do it for yourself and the people you love.”
However you arrange for the screenings, get it done, folks. It could save your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.