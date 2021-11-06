In case the end of Daylight Savings Time has crept up on you, consider this your reminder that at 2 a.m. Sunday, we “fall back,” setting our clocks back one hour and dragging out all the usual moaning about leaving work when it is already dark outside.
Believe it or not, there are benefits to the semiannual changing of the clocks. For example, it is a perfect time to check carbon monoxide detectors, smoke alarms and other gadgets in your home to make sure their batteries are fresh and they are in working order.
As we head into winter, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms can be even more important as the use of furnaces, fireplaces and generators increases, while ventilation is reduced. The warning given by these devices could save your home and your family.
We find plenty to grumble about as turning back the clocks means we are really, truly headed for the dark and cold of winter. But there is a lot of good in using the event as an excuse to make vital safety checks. For that matter, use it as an excuse to rotate or flip your mattress and restock your emergency kit, clean your fridge — anything you remember to get to only once a year, too.
And remember in just four months, we’ll be springing forward (Sunday, March 13, in case you’re marking your calendars).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.