Let's introduce you to Hillary Dorzweiler, in case you're not familiar.
Harrisonburg born and raised, mother, audit manager of accounting firm PBMares.
Get the picture? Of course not. There's much more to this James Madison University grad with a penchant for bettering her community.
Dorzweiler serves some of PBMares’ largest clients and still finds time to train new employees and continue to give back. She is involved with initiatives within the firm to develop and implement practices and tools to better position PBMares in the ever-evolving world of accounting, and the women’s initiative, among others.
She has also served as treasurer for Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, and worked with the United Way and the Harrisonburg Women's Service League.
Dorzweiler learned her service mentality from her parents, who are involved with the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s soup kitchen to provide meals to those in need, something Dorzweiler said she’s been part of since the fifth grade.
Dorzweiler was introduced to us last year by a colleague who nominated her for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal's 10 Under 40.
Unfortunately, we might not have had the pleasure of speaking with her and telling her story last year had someone not reached out to us.
And it’s why we’re asking you, our readers, to help us shine the light on more up and coming leaders in the local business community.
Nominations for this year's 10 Under 40 are being accepted on our website until Nov. 1. The rules are simple — nominees must be younger than 40 and not have been featured in the annual list before.
We want to hear about more of the Dorzweilers in our community, and we need your help. So, go to DNROnline.com and brag about that great hire you made, your neighbor who you saw build a business from scratch with their blood, sweat and tears, the member of your church whose success allowed them to come through when your congregation needed help.
We won’t know unless you tell us about them.
