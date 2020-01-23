A Monday-morning quarterback still trying to call an audible after taking the snap in Sunday's game should raise some eyebrows.
So it goes with two Harrisonburg officials who aired their displeasure last month with the location of the second high school, whose groundbreaking ceremony was Tuesday.
City Councilmen Chris Jones and George Hirschmann decided the School Board should look elsewhere than the 60 acres the city already bought to build the school.
They said this in December, when Jones approved the deal to build the school at that exact location and Hirschmann balked because he thought the city could find a better one.
They are two of five representatives who voted to buy that same parcel from James Madison University in the summer of 2018 for $5 million.
At the behest of the School Board.
For the new high school.
To be fair, elected representatives who are willing to change their minds when presented with new and/or better information are desirable.
In December, Jones said he had learned of "more options" but would not disclose them, while Hirschmann mentioned a property off Mount Clinton Pike on the city's north end. Architects, however, advised city officials to not build there.
Regardless, neither was helpful given Nielsen Builders had spent a year designing the facility for the approved location — again, that the two councilmen had agreed to buy for the new school.
It is possible a better site exists, but on Tuesday the ceremonial shovels hit the dirt on the land Jones and Hirshmann agreed upon, until they didn't five weeks ago.
Some others have criticized the location, and maybe rightfully so.
But it's too late to call an audible.
