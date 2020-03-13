You may not like them, but the right decisions are being made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was right for James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College and Blue Ridge Community College to suspend in-person classes until early April, at the least. It may be the right decision if they decide to shutter classes for the rest of the semester unless things change quickly.
Yes, there's plenty of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, but that shouldn't stop our local institutions of higher learning from making preemptive moves to make sure the pandemic doesn't get worse.
If our local colleges and universities want to do their part to stop any potential spread, they should be applauded, not ridiculed or chastised for being proactive.
Yes, this will hurt for a bit — economically speaking — but these moves may allow it all to pass a bit quicker. At some point, once the virus runs its course, things may return to normal. The students will return, the money will flow into the local economy again and store shelves will once again be stocked with toilet paper.
We hope at least.
At that point, it's on us to make sure we, too, are pumping money back into the local economy — hit a mom-and-pop shop, eat local, drink local. Become as local as possible. The businesses are going to need it.
The same goes for the NBA, which suspended its season, and the plethora of pro sports being suspended and college conference tournaments and March Madness canceled.
Yes, this all stinks. But safety is paramount here. Doing our part to make sure our normal returns should be all our top priorities, not national championships, NBA titles, NASCAR races or Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball hardware.
These are lives we're trying to save, not metal trinkets. These are the right moves, not knee-jerks.
