Times are particularly tough these days for meat producers and consumers alike. Both are chewing on challenges aplenty.
Consumers are challenged by increasingly fatter prices at the grocery store and butcher shop. Domestic meat costs have soared a whopping 16% over last year with no end in sight to the upward spiral.
Producers — particularly smaller, independent slaughterhouses and meat processors — are challenged by increasingly leaner staffs in the face of more ravenous demand.
It’s not a surprise the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has played an oversized role in the current crisis. Supply-chain disruptions caused by labor shortages at major meatpackers and trucking companies have dwindled stock. Consumers are, therefore, turning to smaller, independent and closer-to-home companies to satisfy their appetites for beef, pork and chicken.
As a result, independent meat processors have their hands full and schedules booked at least 12 months in advance. In addition, they are trying to find ways to expand capacity, add workforce and create efficiencies to lessen the wait for farmers to bring their livestock to market.
In response, governments on both the state and federal levels are attempting to find ways to ease the burdens on all links of this food chain. Though we typically shy away from promoting too much public sector intervention in private enterprises, in this domain, the time is prime for limited help.
On the federal level, President Joe Biden last month outlined plans to distribute $1 billion from the federal coronavirus relief package to help independent meat processors expand and better compete. The package also includes money to train workers in the industry and improve working conditions.
That federal effort is aimed not only at cutting exorbitantly high meat prices for consumers but also at leveling the playing field for smaller independent meat processors.
While such state and federal monetary assistance is well and good, another problem arguably more serious and harder to solve is the same problem plaguing most businesses and industries in the United States these days: skinny workforces.
Feeding America’s 350 million people is an important job, and doing it at affordable prices is an imperative job. Indeed, meat processing and cutting is critical part of America’s food chain.
This is where the private sector should step up to the plate to make its mark, as well as the need to grow interest among teenagers in trades like this is critical.
Deja vu all over again.
