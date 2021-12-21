An incident near Madison, W.Va., in Boone County, demonstrates how important it is for hunters to follow one of the most basic rules of hunting: Clearly identify your target before shooting.
That one is closely followed by knowing what is behind your target before you fire.
But according to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey, a hunter is claiming he failed to do that. The hunter, who is not named in an Associated Press report, is charged with negligent shooting and failure to render aid after fatally shooting a man he claimed he mistook for a bear.
The hunter said he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance last week and fired, but did not see anything fall and found nothing after a search so he left, according to Harvey.
David Green, 30, was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots. Crews found his body with a gunshot wound after his family reported him missing, Harvey said. Once word got out, the hunter got in touch with authorities.
There are many lessons in this tragedy. Again, the first being that one must always follow the basic rules of hunting safety. Another is that anyone who plans to be working in or enjoying the woods during hunting season might want to think twice, or at the very least to be wearing brightly colored clothing — preferably hunter orange — when doing so. The same goes for any companion animals who might be in the wood with you. Make sure they have brightly visible vests, bandanas or coats on, too.
Depending on where you live, the weapon of choice and the animal you plan to hunt, there is still a good bit of hunting season left. Hikers, foragers and those just looking to spend a little time in the woods will have to keep that in mind. And hunters must use last week’s tragedy as a reminder to follow all the rules meant to keep them — and everyone else — safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.