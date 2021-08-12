If you knew Donna Trobaugh, you are likely one lucky person. Because when talking to those who knew her, you hear about someone who impacted lives and put smiles on faces.
That’s what made this past weekend's Stuff the Bus in Mount Crawford so wonderful — the town’s first school-supply drive was done in her honor.
“Everybody who donated and came said that they were so pleased to be honoring Donna in this way, and they were tickled that [Town Council person] Toni [Ray] had come up with the idea,” said Libby Orebaugh, Mount Crawford town manager. “It exemplified everything that Donna would have done or would have wanted to do. It couldn’t have been any more perfect.”
Trobaugh died on March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A Turner Ashby High School graduate, she was a bus driver and teacher’s aide at the same Rockingham County school for 35 years before her retirement in 2019, according to her obituary. She was also a longtime member of the Mount Crawford Town Council.
According to Orebaugh, she was loved by everybody in the community. It only made sense to name the Stuff the Bus in her honor.
“We had a really tremendous outpouring of love for her,” Ray said. “We stuffed that bus really well this year.”
If you knew Donna Trobaugh, you know she’d be proud that bus was stuffed this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.