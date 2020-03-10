THUMBS-UP: When Pranav Menon and Donovan Eanes survived that dastardly 11th round at Saturday’s 2020 Rockingham District Ruritans Regional Spelling Bee at Skyline Middle School, it set up a three-word finish with Pranav earning the title and a National Spelling Bee trip.
Kudos to both of those spellers — Pranav from Wilbur Pence Middle School and Donovan out of Thomas Harrison.
But let’s not forget the 18 other spellers who qualified for the regionals. It’s no easy task.
Take for example Donovan, who last year didn’t even make it out of the city round and finished second this year. Or how about Elkton Middle School’s Anders Yancey, who couldn’t make it past the county qualifiers in 2019, yet managed a third-place showing in 2020.
Yes, there’s a message here for everybody, not just spelling-addicted middle schoolers — practice indeed does lead to improvement.
Still on the fence?
Look for further than Pranav, who finished fifth in regionals last year. All he did Saturday was win the darn thing.
THUMBS-DOWN: The truth is, the parting of James Madison University men’s basketball program and coach Louis Rowe became more inevitable as the season dragged on and the losses piled up. More truth: Rowe is a solid person, a proud alum of JMU and leaves the program is great shape — good young talent in good academic standing with no off-court scandals. He’s a great ambassador for his alma mater.
But here’s where the thumbs-down comes in: Sure, the JMU athletic administration has to make a move. There’s a bright, shiny new arena getting ready to open in time for next season, and Rowe’s 43-85 record — 21-51 in the Colonial Athletic Association — just wasn’t going to cut it. But will the administration make the right one this time? Will it hire someone it won’t have to “mutually part” ways with another four years down the road?
We’re sure the athletic administration knows how important this hire is. While the success of JMU football program is fine, dandy and fun to watch, that athletic department knows its bread and butter is basketball. Always has been. Should be again, and soon.
Will the school get it right this time in terms of on-court success? It better. That arena isn’t coming cheap.
THUMBS-UP: At least the JMU women’s program has sustained. The Dukes enter this week’s CAA tournament as the No. 2 seed. Sean O’Regan, who was promoted to replace Kenny Brooks less than a month after Rowe was hired, was the right choice, it appears.
