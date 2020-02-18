THUMBS-UP: Need more proof that it's possible to live your dream? Look no further than Bridgewater College graduate Brea Hinegardner, a former Eagles softball player now working as the digital content manager for Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
The Woodstock native said she followed the advice of her dad, who told her she could do anything she wanted before she graduated from BC in 2014.
"And I was like, 'I want to work for a baseball team,'" she said. "And that sparked my interest. I did my research."
And, much like the MLB players she works with, she was brought up through the varying levels of baseball — interning with the Valley Baseball League's Staunton Braves and for Bridgewater College's sports information department prior to landing an internship with the Washington Nationals shortly after she graduated and finished her softball career for the Eagles.
"… I always try to remember I love watching baseball," Hinegardner said, "and that I know there's so many people that'd love to do this every day."
Count us among those.
THUMBS-DOWN: As if the loss of Jess' Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg wasn't enough last week, word came down on Thursday that Red Front Supermarket — as much a part of Harrisonburg as the mountains that rim our Friendly City — would begin to liquidate stock and shut its doors for good.
The loss of two longtime businesses in the city is a tough pill to swallow. Here's hoping it doesn't become a trend.
THUMBS-UP: To call Harrisonburg Police Department D.A.R.E. officer Mike Gangloff a man about town would be an understatement. He travels to and schools in his signature Mustang preaching the anti-drug word and making the right decisions in all aspects of life.
So it should come as no surprise that Gangloff was named the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution 2019 Virginia Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during a ceremony in Richmond this month.
"He's very involved in the community," said SSAR's secretary and retired HPD officer Chris Rush of the 25-year veteran. "He's making a difference every day."
Gangloff said the key to success was the support of teachers, principals and his police department.
"What makes my job possible are the teachers that have allowed me to come into their classrooms," Gangloff said.
Thanks for all of that, officer Gangloff.
THUMBS-DOWN: Let's be honest with each other here, we need more teachers. They're imperative, to put it lightly. So the fact that the number of teacher candidates continues to dwindle at the Teacher Recruitment Fair, which featured nine school divisions from the Valley on Saturday, is concerning.
In 2015, 348 teacher hopefuls attended the event. That was number was down by 100 in 2019, and Michele Judd, chief human resources officer for Rockingham County Public Schools, said 172 candidates were interviewed Saturday.
Is it the pay? Is it the classroom environment? One way or another, we need teachers.
