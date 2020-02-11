THUMBS-UP: Enjoy the quaint downtown that is Bridgewater? Love that small-town feel that small town has managed to keep over the decades?
Good. Then thank Bob Holton, the public works director and former town superintendent who retired on Jan. 27.
Thankfully, the town itself already did, naming the 154-seat theater inside the Sipe Center after Holton.
Here's hoping Holton enjoys life after civic duty. Here's hoping everybody remembers him for more than just the name of a theater.
"We wish him much happiness," said Town Manager Jay Litten.
So do we. He’s earned as much after 46 years of service to Bridgewater.
THUMBS-DOWN: The debate continuing in Richmond and reverberating throughout the commonwealth over Confederate monuments is important and worthy of careful consideration.
When passions run high and deep, maintaining respectful dialogue is critical. Memorials on government property to Robert E. Lee — who adamantly opposed such things post-Civil War — and Stonewall Jackson are one thing, and there are right ways to protest their presence.
The juvenile vandalism that occurred at the Turner Ashby Monument last week is not one of them, and no matter which side of the debate you fall on, it's counterproductive to your point when the best you can muster is tossing paint.
What's more, though, is the Turner Ashby Monument is not in a prominent location or on public property. It's owned and maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy marking the approximate location where Ashby was mortally wounded.
The TA monument is exactly the type of memorial that most critics of Confederate tributes do not even oppose.
Those who want Richmond's Monument Avenue cleared out say the statues should be moved to a museum or cemetery and be given historical context.
The Turner Ashby Monument falls in that realm, and being on private property, it's not even part of the discussion.
Since the vandal(s) who desecrated it probably don't read our paper, someone should tell them — or draw pictures if that's what it takes — to grow up and toss their paint elsewhere.
THUMBS-UP: Bravo to Ken Gibson, the theater teacher and musical director at Harrisonburg High School who saw a need for diversity in his department, and bravo to the students who made this month's musical — "Hairspray" — finally mirror the multicultural landscape of the school.
With the help of Korey Lamb and Kayla Brooks, co-sponsors of the Black Student Union, Gibson's goal was reached with more students of color and from varying backgrounds joining the cast for the musical that runs Feb. 19 to the 23.
"This is a monumental moment. This hasn't happened before," Lamb said. "I have been here five years. Never have I seen this many kids of color on this stage."
It's also admirable that the cast (see: students) elected to keep the authenticity of the play's narrative, which touches on the racial issues of the 1950s and '60s by using the at-times demeaning vernacular of the day.
"The story touches on racism and integration but to have a 'black cast' and a 'white cast' — it's unavoidable to talk about," said cast member Safiyyah Ogundipe.
